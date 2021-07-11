BOMB (BOMB) Price Hits $1.23 on Top Exchanges

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for about $1.23 or 0.00003649 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BOMB has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $59,381.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,756.11 or 0.99923723 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00042332 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007229 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00008819 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00057007 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000917 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006023 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000123 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 905,666 coins and its circulating supply is 904,878 coins. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.