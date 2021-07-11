Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target Raised to C$1.80 at BMO Capital Markets

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.35 to C$1.80 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BDRBF. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Bombardier from $0.80 to $1.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Bombardier from $0.50 to $0.80 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. raised shares of Bombardier from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$1.20 to C$1.55 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Bombardier from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.00.

Bombardier stock opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. Bombardier has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.86.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

