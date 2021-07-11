boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of boohoo group in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Liberum Capital raised shares of boohoo group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get boohoo group alerts:

BHOOY traded down $7.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.55. 229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.07. boohoo group has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $102.85.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.