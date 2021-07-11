Boson Protocol Price Reaches $0.49 on Exchanges (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. In the last week, Boson Protocol has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $16.96 million and $316,831.00 worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001440 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.50 or 0.00378880 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003179 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000203 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00012987 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $553.21 or 0.01631102 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000115 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

BOSON is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,731,785 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

