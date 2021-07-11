Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Bright Horizons Family Solutions reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $390.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.00 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.50.

NYSE BFAM traded up $2.47 on Tuesday, hitting $154.24. The stock had a trading volume of 164,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,544. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a one year low of $105.86 and a one year high of $182.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2,571.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.63.

In related news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $408,254.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,026.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $494,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,920,808.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,475 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

