British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BTI. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

BTI opened at $38.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.36. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $88.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 490.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 15,090 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 5.9% during the first quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the first quarter valued at approximately $881,000. 5.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.