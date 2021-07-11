British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.
Several research firms recently weighed in on BTI. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.
BTI opened at $38.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.36. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $88.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85.
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.
