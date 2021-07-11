Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $46.42 Million

Analysts predict that Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) will announce $46.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadwind’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.00 million and the lowest is $45.84 million. Broadwind posted sales of $54.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full year sales of $174.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $172.50 million to $176.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $200.26 million, with estimates ranging from $191.50 million to $209.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Broadwind.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $32.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 million. Broadwind had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%.

A number of research firms have commented on BWEN. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Broadwind from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

NASDAQ:BWEN traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 109,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,963. The firm has a market cap of $82.28 million, a P/E ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 1.33. Broadwind has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.60.

In other Broadwind news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total value of $82,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 403,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,586.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Wagner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $275,205. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Broadwind by 4,711.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Broadwind by 402.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. 38.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

