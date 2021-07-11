Brokerages Anticipate AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.53 Billion

Analysts expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to announce $4.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for AutoZone’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.67 billion. AutoZone reported sales of $4.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full-year sales of $14.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.45 billion to $14.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $14.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.69 billion to $14.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $14.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AZO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,390.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,636.00 price objective (down previously from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,542.21.

AZO traded up $27.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,564.53. The stock had a trading volume of 177,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,960. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $1,085.85 and a 1 year high of $1,566.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,458.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total transaction of $21,973,140.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,629,684.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total transaction of $6,743,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $294,223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AutoZone by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,512,000 after buying an additional 239,250 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in AutoZone by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,247,000 after buying an additional 164,933 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AutoZone by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,745,000 after buying an additional 107,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in AutoZone by 88.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 228,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,571,000 after acquiring an additional 107,164 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

