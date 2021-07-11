Brokerages Anticipate Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.38. Haemonetics posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Haemonetics.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HAE shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,200 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $71,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $650,896.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,382. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAE. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the first quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 7,350.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the first quarter worth $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HAE traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $63.48. The stock had a trading volume of 350,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.30. Haemonetics has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $142.11.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Haemonetics (HAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.