Brokerages Anticipate Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) to Announce $1.15 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) will announce $1.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02. Harley-Davidson reported earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 291.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full-year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $4.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.93.

HOG traded up $1.21 on Tuesday, hitting $45.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,479,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,668. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 739.7% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter worth $213,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 16.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 527,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,138,000 after buying an additional 73,206 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at $340,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

