Brokerages Anticipate Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) to Announce $0.22 EPS

Brokerages expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Hostess Brands also reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hostess Brands.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $265.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TWNK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

NASDAQ:TWNK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.31. 698,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,285. Hostess Brands has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $17.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.73.

In other news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $2,662,080.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 13,142 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 115,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 51,280 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 309,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after buying an additional 127,637 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,052,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,457,000 after buying an additional 377,150 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,153,000.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hostess Brands (TWNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.