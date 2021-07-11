Brokerages Anticipate New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $336.00 Million

Equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) will report sales of $336.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $342.64 million and the lowest is $329.59 million. New York Community Bancorp reported sales of $281.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $332.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NYCB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $43,327.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 92.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 189.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 12.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 56.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYCB stock opened at $11.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.62. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.16%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

