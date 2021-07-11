Brokerages Anticipate Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) to Announce $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.53. Teekay LNG Partners posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Teekay LNG Partners.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.75 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 16.38%. Teekay LNG Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGP shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 5.5% in the first quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 2,307,516 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,205,000 after purchasing an additional 119,332 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $702,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 819,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 430,298 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 828.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 235,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 15.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 120,833 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 16,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGP opened at $14.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Teekay LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $16.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This is an increase from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.94%.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

