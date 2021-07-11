Brokerages Anticipate The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) will report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.28. The Simply Good Foods posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Simply Good Foods.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded The Simply Good Foods from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 587,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,876,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 76,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,375,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,248,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $37.29 on Friday. The Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.15 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

