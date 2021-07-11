Brokerages Expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to Post $1.26 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) will announce earnings per share of $1.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25. Camden Property Trust posted earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%.

CPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.29.

In related news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie Baker sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $56,384.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,795,208.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,379 shares of company stock valued at $8,047,941 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,811,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,104,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 10,029.2% during the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 793,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,171,000 after acquiring an additional 785,283 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 132.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,166,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,156,000 after acquiring an additional 663,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 28.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,825,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,586,000 after acquiring an additional 629,415 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $141.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.74 and a fifty-two week high of $141.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

