Brokerages Expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) to Post $2.33 EPS

Brokerages predict that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) will report earnings of $2.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cintas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.41 and the lowest is $2.24. Cintas reported earnings of $1.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cintas will report full-year earnings of $10.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.01 to $10.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.70 to $10.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cintas.

Get Cintas alerts:

CTAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.71.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $519,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,917 shares in the company, valued at $14,749,317.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,169,000 after buying an additional 42,760 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Cintas by 63.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,048,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,878,000 after buying an additional 407,000 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 272.3% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 825,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,710,000 after buying an additional 603,659 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,109,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 551,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,966,000 after buying an additional 69,990 shares during the period. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $388.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $360.91. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $261.65 and a fifty-two week high of $390.25. The company has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cintas (CTAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.