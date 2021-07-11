Brokerages Expect Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $794.09 Million

Equities research analysts expect Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) to announce $794.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $785.06 million and the highest is $800.20 million. Franchise Group reported sales of $512.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full-year sales of $3.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $621.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.82 million. Franchise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

FRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

In other Franchise Group news, EVP Andrew M. Laurence purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 400,750 shares in the company, valued at $14,427,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Randall Kahn purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,342,788 shares in the company, valued at $48,340,368. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,054,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,949,280 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Franchise Group by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franchise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Franchise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Franchise Group by 319.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Franchise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franchise Group stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.00. Franchise Group has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

