Brokerages Expect HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) will announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.35. HubSpot reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HubSpot.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.10. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $281.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.98 million.

A number of analysts have commented on HUBS shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $567.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.92.

In related news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total value of $1,246,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,896,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.75, for a total transaction of $295,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,905,548.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,099 shares of company stock worth $23,153,446 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,812,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

HUBS opened at $602.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $532.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $205.07 and a 52 week high of $616.45. The firm has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.45 and a beta of 1.72.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HubSpot (HUBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.