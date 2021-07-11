Wall Street brokerages expect INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) to post ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for INmune Bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.32). INmune Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that INmune Bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($1.88). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover INmune Bio.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of INmune Bio from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

INmune Bio stock opened at $22.97 on Thursday. INmune Bio has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $29.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.99.

In other INmune Bio news, insider Mark William Lowdell sold 5,850 shares of INmune Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $117,117.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,500,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,038,028.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Schroeder sold 10,000 shares of INmune Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,197 shares of company stock worth $594,457. 58.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INMB. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 97.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 1,223.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 40.9% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

