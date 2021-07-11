Brokerages Expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.90 Billion

Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) will report sales of $16.90 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.09 billion and the lowest is $16.77 billion. Lockheed Martin posted sales of $16.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full year sales of $68.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $67.94 billion to $68.74 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $70.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $68.50 billion to $71.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.57.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Research LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 2,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $3.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $383.11. The company had a trading volume of 543,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,058. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $402.38. The company has a market capitalization of $106.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

