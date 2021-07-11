Brokerages Expect STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) to report $6.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.61 million. STRATA Skin Sciences posted sales of $4.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will report full-year sales of $29.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.70 million to $30.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $34.38 million, with estimates ranging from $32.70 million to $36.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover STRATA Skin Sciences.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 26.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,411,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 30,265 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,123,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 94,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

SSKN traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.49. 55,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,947. STRATA Skin Sciences has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $2.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.36 million, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

