Brokerages Expect Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.35. Targa Resources posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $2.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Targa Resources.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.53.

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 6,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $237,927.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 630,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,370.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,221 shares of company stock worth $6,201,811 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,015,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $413,227,000 after buying an additional 1,857,793 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 11,176,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,862,000 after buying an additional 45,685 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 1,895.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,529,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $302,558,000 after buying an additional 9,051,749 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,498,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $238,082,000 after buying an additional 27,666 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 376.1% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,927,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,701,000 after buying an additional 3,102,600 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources stock opened at $45.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.98. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37 and a beta of 3.05. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Targa Resources (TRGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.