Brokerages Expect Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) to Post -$0.31 EPS

Analysts expect Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) to report ($0.31) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.34). Tufin Software Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 106.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.79). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.55). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 40.43% and a negative net margin of 29.67%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TUFN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cowen assumed coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Tufin Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUFN. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 21,781 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 872,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,883,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tufin Software Technologies stock opened at $9.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.06. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $20.11.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

