Brokerages Set Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Target Price at $21.69

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.69.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Aecon Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Aecon Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

OTCMKTS AEGXF opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.88. Aecon Group has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $16.29.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

