Brokerages Set ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) PT at $618.00

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $618.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML stock traded up $17.68 on Tuesday, reaching $691.36. 583,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,674. ASML has a 12 month low of $343.25 and a 12 month high of $710.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $669.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.70, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,890,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,304,856,000 after purchasing an additional 117,399 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,491,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,772,846,000 after buying an additional 92,630 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,445,182,000 after buying an additional 105,508 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,233,248,000 after buying an additional 133,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in ASML by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,446,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,202,000 after buying an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. 18.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.