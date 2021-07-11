Brokerages Set HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Target Price at $41.08

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.08.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of HeadHunter Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Renaissance Capital cut shares of HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group in the first quarter worth $57,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group in the first quarter worth $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 1,106.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group in the first quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HHR traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.26. 229,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,794. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. HeadHunter Group has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $45.50.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.84 by $0.55. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 88.24%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.07 EPS. HeadHunter Group’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that HeadHunter Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. HeadHunter Group’s payout ratio is currently 68.12%.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

