Brokerages Set Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Price Target at $61.67

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.60.

LNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $62.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.57. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $71.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 575.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 35.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

