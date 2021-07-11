Brokerages Set Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) PT at $322.13

Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $322.13.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Vertical Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 338,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,816,000 after acquiring an additional 14,120 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,977,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Linde by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN opened at $292.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.78. Linde has a 12-month low of $214.14 and a 12-month high of $305.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $293.65.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linde will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.52%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

