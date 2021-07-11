Brokerages Set Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Price Target at €97.30

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €97.30 ($114.47).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAN. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of EPA:SAN opened at €87.22 ($102.61) on Thursday. Sanofi has a 52-week low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 52-week high of €92.97 ($109.38). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €87.18.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

