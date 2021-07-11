Brokerages Set Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Target Price at $270.90

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $270.14.

VRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th.

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,510,313.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,403 shares of company stock worth $1,166,087. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 37,821 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after buying an additional 13,435 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $929,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 38,251 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,040,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

VRTX stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.16. The stock had a trading volume of 948,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.24. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $185.32 and a twelve month high of $304.00. The stock has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.95.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

