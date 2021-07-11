Brokers Offer Predictions for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 8th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will earn $6.36 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.90. Cormark also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2022 earnings at $6.66 EPS.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BNS. CIBC increased their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.37.

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $63.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.57. The company has a market capitalization of $77.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $39.81 and a 52-week high of $68.02.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNS. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 336.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,011,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,502,205,000 after buying an additional 18,511,721 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at about $651,730,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,381,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $816,185,000 after acquiring an additional 153,492 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,886,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $555,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,534,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 34.59%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Read More: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.