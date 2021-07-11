Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Buys 47,982 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 59.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 128,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,982 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $43.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $181.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.57.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WFC. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.74.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

