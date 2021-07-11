Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Has $6.10 Million Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $6,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WLTW. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at $572,200,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $501,539,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4,487.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 888,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,347,000 after buying an additional 869,077 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,345,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,805,000 after buying an additional 649,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 53.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,599,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,109,000 after buying an additional 559,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLTW stock opened at $228.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $250.37. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $179.31 and a one year high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.11.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

