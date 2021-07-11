Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Purchases 45,398 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 98.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,300 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 45,398 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of First Solar worth $7,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,613 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 4.2% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Solar by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,637 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 8.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in First Solar by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,692 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total transaction of $238,515.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $219,763.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,243.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,507 shares of company stock valued at $817,107 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FSLR opened at $92.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.15. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.35 and a 12-month high of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.30.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.80 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

