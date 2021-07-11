Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 179.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,633 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $11,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 19,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Xcel Energy news, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $428,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $107,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,417,057.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,090 shares of company stock valued at $11,500,784 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $67.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.37. The company has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.56%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

