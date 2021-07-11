Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Takes $10.41 Million Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 118,124 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,413,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Sunday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.29.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,364,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,316,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $131,036,491.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,022,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,566,150.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,222,273 shares of company stock valued at $321,671,094 over the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DELL opened at $100.25 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.08 and a 1-year high of $104.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.89.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

