Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of SYNNEX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 2,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $267,253.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $370,348.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,745 shares of company stock worth $3,892,633. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNNEX stock opened at $120.41 on Friday. SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $47.58 and a 12-month high of $130.55. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.88.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital upped their price target on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

