Brown Advisory Inc. Has $4.86 Million Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 918,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,830,000 after purchasing an additional 86,442 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Fastenal by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 111,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal stock opened at $53.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.26. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $42.38 and a 12 month high of $54.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.54.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.17%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FAST. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

