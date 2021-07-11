Brown Advisory Inc. Has $7.76 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,714 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 74.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB opened at $56.97 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $84.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.99.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on USB. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Stephens upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.04.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at $58,575,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

