Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 852.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 29,585 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $5,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 62.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 12.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 target price (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.14.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.11, for a total value of $1,675,468.19. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $765,293.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at $459,551.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,914 shares of company stock worth $17,382,933. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVAX opened at $188.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.59 and a 1 year high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 66.90% and a negative return on equity of 125.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

