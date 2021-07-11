Brown Advisory Inc. Makes New Investment in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 79,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,203,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 206.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 4,905.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSM. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Stephens raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. William Blair raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.60.

In related news, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $79,304.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 23,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $2,115,818.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 35,650 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,904. Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSM opened at $91.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $60.09 and a one year high of $96.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.10.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

