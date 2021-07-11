Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,455 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,260,259,000 after purchasing an additional 406,634 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,936,709 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,958,583,000 after purchasing an additional 219,370 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in FedEx by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,629,323,000 after purchasing an additional 435,381 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,027,167,000 after purchasing an additional 131,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,790,442 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $792,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX stock opened at $296.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $155.53 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 16.51%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDX. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.04.

In related news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total transaction of $333,603.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,833. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 186,778 shares of company stock valued at $55,385,485. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.