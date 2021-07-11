Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 2,499 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 193,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles grew its position in Schlumberger by 90.9% in the first quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $31.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 2.40. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.58.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.61.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

