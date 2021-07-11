Bryan, Garnier & Co Lowers Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) to Neutral

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

OTCMKTS:ERFSF opened at $125.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Eurofins Scientific has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.08.

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for clinical diagnostic.

