Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Burning Rock Biotech Limited focuses on the application of next generation sequencing technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of NGS-based therapy selection testing for late-stage cancer patients as well as NGS-based cancer early detection. Burning Rock Biotech Limited is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

BNR opened at $27.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.36. Burning Rock Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.25.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.15). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 21.52% and a negative net margin of 112.99%. The business had revenue of $16.27 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Burning Rock Biotech will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,853,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 813,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,907,000 after purchasing an additional 36,487 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 7,786.0% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 688,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,525,000 after purchasing an additional 679,406 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,444,000. Institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

