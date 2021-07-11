Caas Capital Management LP Acquires 178,283 Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Caas Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) by 445.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 218,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,283 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings in MediaAlpha were worth $7,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter worth about $2,783,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MediaAlpha by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 16,465 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MediaAlpha by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,118,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in MediaAlpha by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 6,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

In other MediaAlpha news, insider Ambrose Wang sold 7,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $272,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,439.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert Perine sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total transaction of $153,422.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,627.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,714 shares of company stock valued at $7,698,343 over the last ninety days.

Shares of MediaAlpha stock traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.86. The company had a trading volume of 366,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,820. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.79. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.99 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

MAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. MediaAlpha presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

MediaAlpha Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

Read More: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX).

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.