Caas Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 332,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,229,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 41.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,641,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,594,000 after buying an additional 773,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 53.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,344,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,268,000 after buying an additional 814,160 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,849,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,687,000 after buying an additional 69,466 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 41.2% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,425,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,904,000 after buying an additional 416,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 25.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,353,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,967,000 after buying an additional 270,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 191,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $19,029,002.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $1,482,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,604,131.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,836,129 shares of company stock valued at $169,586,694 over the last ninety days. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FOUR opened at $96.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion and a PE ratio of -91.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.44. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.24 and a fifty-two week high of $104.11. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $239.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.07 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on FOUR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Shift4 Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

