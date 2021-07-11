Caas Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,272,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,113,000. Dun & Bradstreet accounts for 0.6% of Caas Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

DNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 47,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $999,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,373.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNB stock opened at $21.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion and a PE ratio of 21.06. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $29.55.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $504.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

