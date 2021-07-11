Caas Capital Management LP Invests $20.81 Million in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 766,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,810,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.33% of Dada Nexus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DADA. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter worth about $1,978,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,575,000. 19.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dada Nexus stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. Dada Nexus Limited has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $61.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.38. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion and a PE ratio of -14.40.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.46) by ($0.14). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. The company had revenue of $257.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DADA shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.88.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

