Caas Capital Management LP Invests $8.79 Million in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 466,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,788,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned about 0.21% of TEGNA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in TEGNA by 0.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 72,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in TEGNA by 1.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in TEGNA in the first quarter worth $26,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in TEGNA by 1.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 81,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in TEGNA in the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.37. The stock had a trading volume of 654,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,939. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $21.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.08.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $727.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.59 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 17.08%. TEGNA’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

